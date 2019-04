A Spanish soldier from the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Latvia demonstrates the Spike missile manufactured by Israel during a military exercise near Daugavpils, Latvia, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDA KALNINA

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong-un (L), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the Armed Forces of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, guided the flight drill of the combat pilots of Unit 1017 of the Air and Anti-aircraft Force of the Korean People's Army, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The new tactical guided weapon that North Korea claimed it had tested earlier this week is a ground combat missile system, a spokesperson for the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday that North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, had overseen a trial of a new tactical short-range weapon designed to be used in combat scenarios.