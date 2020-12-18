Migrants who remain stranded in Mexico after a year of trials and tribulations, including the coronavirus pandemic, devastating storms in Central America and the United States' hard-line immigration stance, are hopeful that Joe Biden's arrival in the White House will lead to an easing of his predecessor's policies and a more promising future.

"I'm tired, but hopeful and trusting in God that they take us in legally," Onelia Alonso, a Cuban woman who has been stuck in the northeastern Mexican border city of Tamaulipas, told Efe on Friday.