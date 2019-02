A Chinese villager prepares to perform the stilt walk during the performance of intangible culture heritage at the traditional festive fair held to celebrate the Chinese traditional Lantern Festival at Yufa Town in rural Beijing's Daxing district, China, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A Chinese man views lantern riddles at the traditional festive fair held to celebrate the Chinese traditional Lantern Festival at Yufa Town in rural Beijing's Daxing district, China, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Chinese people perform the shadow play to celebrate the Chinese traditional Lantern Festival at Yufa Town in rural Beijing's Daxing district, China, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

People release sky lanterns during the annual Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, in Pingxi, New Taipei City, Taiwan, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Children are carried in traditional costumes during the performance of intangible culture heritage at the traditional festive fair held to celebrate the Chinese traditional Lantern Festival at Yufa Town in rural Beijing's Daxing district, China, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

People release sky lanterns during the annual Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, in Pingxi, New Taipei City, Taiwan, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

People in Beijing braved the cold and morning snow on Tuesday to mark the end of lunar new year festivities with the Lantern Festival, a celebration involving dragons, dancers and lantern riddles.

Thousands of residents of Yufa in southern Beijing celebrated the festival at the Culture Square with traditional music and dance performances.