It is undeniable that New York continues to shudder every time the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center are recalled - the suicide attack 20 years ago with passenger jets that killed about 3,000 people and brought down the Twin Towers - but the city has also learned to look toward the future and to rebuild itself almost completely after the sudden Islamist strike that changed the world.

With just a few days to go before the 20th anniversary of the attack, the images of success, now being projected onto an enormous screen some 400 meters (yards) from where the Twin Towers once stood, are rather tough for some people to view.