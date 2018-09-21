New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan holds a press conference in New York City on Sept. 20, 2018, to announce the naming of former Federal Judge Barbara Jones (not shown) to conduct an independent review of Church documents, personnel and procedures and to make recommendations how the Church can better deal with the wave of sexual abuse allegations it is currently facing. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan on Thursday named retired Federal Judge Barbara Jones to conduct an "independent, scrupulous" review of the cases of sexual abuse the Catholic Church is facing and recommend how to deal with them.

Jones - who also reviewed the documents confiscated by the FBI from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney - will examine and evaluate the cases and then make recommendations to improve the response of the archdiocese, the second-largest in the US, to the sexual abuse crisis facing the Church, Cardinal Dolan said at a press conference.