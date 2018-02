Harvey Weinstein attends the 'Love on the rock' party held by Swiss jewelry company De Grisogono at the Hotel Du Cap, Eden Roc, in Cap d'Antibes, France, on May 24, 2017 (issued 11 February 2018). EFE/EPA/Arnold Jerocki

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit in federal court on Sunday against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, his brother Robert and the firm that both lead, The Weinstein Company (TWC), after a four-month investigation into inappropriate sexual conduct.

The lawsuit includes new allegations against Weinstein, who heads his production studio, regarding "vicious and exploitative mistreatment" of company employees, according to a statement.