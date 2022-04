Members of the NYPD tactical unit respond to a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, on 12 April 2022. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Police, firefighters, and FBI agents respond to a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, on 12 April 2022. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

New York City police and fire department officials on the scene of a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, on 12 April 2022. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

New York authorities hunt for man who shot 10 on the subway

The man who shot 10 people on the subway here Tuesday "is still on the loose," New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"This person is dangerous. This is an active shooter situation right now in the city of New York," she said during a press conference near the crime scene in the Big Apple borough of Brooklyn.