Manuel Castro, commissioner of the New York City Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, talks to reporters outside the Port Authority bus station ahead of the arrival of four busloads of undocumented migrants from Texas on 17 August 2022. EFE/Javier Otazu

Undocumented migrants arrive by bus in New York from Texas on 17 August 2022. EFE/Sarah Yenesel

A high-ranking member of the New York municipal administration spoke out Wednesday against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to send busloads of undocumented migrants to the Big Apple.

"Clearly Gov. Abbott is using innocent human beings as a weapon against New York. That is wrong. We condemn those actions," Manuel Castro told reporters at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.