New York City and the state of New York have bolstered security in the vicinity of mosques and other places of worship following Friday's attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left at least 49 dead.

The state's governor, Andrew Cuomo, said in a statement that he has ordered an increase in state police patrols near houses of worship, while police in New York City were visiting mosques during morning prayer on Friday.