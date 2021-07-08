Healthcare workers on July 7, 2021, participate in a parade in Manhattan to honor essential workers who helped New York City get through the toughest phases of the coronavirus pandemic. EFE/Peter Foley

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (c) on July 7, 2021, with several healthcare workers during a parade in Manhattan to honor essential workers who helped the Big Apple get through the toughest phases of the coronavirus pandemic. EFE/Peter Foley

Thousands of nurses, doctors, firefighters, waiters, delivery people and other frontline workers marched in New York City without masks on Wednesday to celebrate the end of restrictions implemented to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in the largest parade held in the city since things were virtually shut down in March 2020.

Amid clouds of confetti and dozens of bands, the long caravan of officials and workers left Battery Park, from where the ferries to the Statue of Liberty depart, and moved along Broadway to the City Hall, forming a multicolored river of people.