New York celebrated Halloween on Wednesday with a massive parade in the neighborhood around Greenwich Village, which was attended by more than 60,000 people dressed in costumes and huge puppets, accompanied this year by exceptional security measures.
It was estimated that in the 45th edition of the "Village Halloween Parade", this time under the theme "I Am Robot", 35 music bands, hundreds of dancers and artists and thousands of puppets, also some enormous robots, some more than three and a half meters high, will participate.