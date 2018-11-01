A child in a costume is seen on the occasion of Halloween, in Medellin, Colombia, 31 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Children in costumes are seen on the occasion of Halloween, in Medellin, Colombia, 31 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

A man in a mask walks down a street as people go trick-or-treating on Halloween in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, USA, 31 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A person in a dinosaur costume exits a fruit market while trick-or-treating during Halloween in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, USA, 31 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A boy in a mask goes trick-or-treating during Halloween in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, USA, 31 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

New York celebrated Halloween on Wednesday with a massive parade in the neighborhood around Greenwich Village, which was attended by more than 60,000 people dressed in costumes and huge puppets, accompanied this year by exceptional security measures.

It was estimated that in the 45th edition of the "Village Halloween Parade", this time under the theme "I Am Robot", 35 music bands, hundreds of dancers and artists and thousands of puppets, also some enormous robots, some more than three and a half meters high, will participate.