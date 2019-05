A group of people gather to protest New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio after he announced on May 16, 2019, that he is joining the 2020 United States presidential race. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio makes an appearance on Good Morning America with his wife Chirlane McCray in New York, NY, USA, on May 16, 2019, shortly after announcing in a YouTube video that he is running for president. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A protestor holds up a sign and blocks the van carrying New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio after his announcement on May 16, 2019, that he is joining the 2020 United States presidential race. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appears on the ABC television network's "Good Morning America" program with his wife Chirlane McCray in New York, NY, USA, on May 16, 2019, shortly after announcing in a YouTube video that he will seek the Democratic nomination for president of the United States. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The mayor of New York City announced Thursday that he will seek the Democratic nomination for president of the United States.

In a YouTube video titled "Working People First," Bill De Blasio criticized the immigration and environmental policies of President Donald Trump's administration and touted his own progressive achievements as mayor of the US' largest city, including a hike in the minimum wage.