Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Cynthia Nixon talks to reporters while attending the 2018 New York State Democratic Convention at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (C) talks with reporters at the 2018 New York State Democratic Convention after he was endorsed by Hillary Clinton for reelection at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

United States politician Hillary Clinton (L) reacts after being handed flowers by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) at the 2018 New York State Democratic Convention where she endorsed Cuomo for reelection at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday received the clear backing of the Democratic Party for re-election over his party rival, actress Cynthia Nixon.

Cuomo obtained more than 95 percent of the votes from the delegates present at the New York Democratic convention, held on Long Island.