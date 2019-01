People wearing no pants participate in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in New York, New York, USA, Jan 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Train passengers took part in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York on Sunday despite freezing January temperatures, an efe-epa photographer reported.

Participants took off their trousers and skirts to travel on the city’s metro with the temperature standing at -8 Celsius (17 Fahrenheit).