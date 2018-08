A man stands near a service notification for an elevator at a subway station in New York, New York, USA, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

A planned work notification hangs of the wall at a subway station in New York, New York, USA, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

A man walks past an out of service turnstile at a subway station in New York, New York, USA, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

New York City's subway service continued to be crippled by dozens of delays Tuesday, over a year after the state governor declared a state of emergency in order to deal with the dilapidated state of the city's underground rail system.

With over six million people using the subway every day, the state of disrepair of New York City's rail transit system, one of the oldest in the world, has become a political tool ahead of the primaries next month.