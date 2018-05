Screenshot of the NaturalizeNY website, which aims to help low-income immigrants cover the $750 application fee using funds from the State of New York in partnership with the private sector and the Robin Hood Foundation in New York, United States, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/NaturalizeNY

NaturalizeNY, an initiative aiming to help eligible immigrants in New York state become U.S. citizens, has provided assistance to nearly 2,000 people since its launch in 2016.

The project, implemented by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, helps low-income immigrants cover the $750 application fee using funds from the State of New York in partnership with the private sector and the Robin Hood Foundation.