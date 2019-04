Photo dated May 18, 2012, showing the logo of Facebook on the day its shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. EFE-EPA/Andrew Gombert

The New York Attorney General's Office announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into Facebook for allegedly obtaining the contact information of 1.5 million of its users without their consent by asking them to confirm their e-mail addresses.

In a statement, New York AG Letitia James said that her office opened the investigation because Facebook "has repeatedly demonstrated a lack of respect for consumers' information while at the same time profiting from mining that data."