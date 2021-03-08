Although jazz was born in New Orleans, with the passage of time New York City has become the mecca for this beloved musical genre, but the jazz scene there has been one of the sectors that has been almost forgotten during the pandemic because of the ban on public gathering in the intimate, crowded spaces in which the music is generally played in the Big Apple.
New York's jazz bars forgotten amid coronavirus pandemic
Gianni Valenti, the owner of the jazz club Birdland, sits in the famous club in New York, 09 February 2021 (issued 08 March 2021). EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE
