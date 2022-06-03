Photo provided by New York City Hall on June 2, 2022, showing Mayor Eric Adams (c) announcing the appointment of a "gun violence czar" to work on averting gun violence before it begins. EFE/Ed Reed/New York City Hall

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, in response to the mass shootings that have occurred around the United States over the five months he has been in office, on Thursday named a "gun violence czar" to head an ad hoc group tasked with preventing and/or finding a solution to this type of crime.

The person Adams tapped to head the group to prevent gun violence is Andre T. Mitchell, the founder of Brooklyn-based Man Up!, a community anti-violence organization. He will lead the new group on a volunteer basis.