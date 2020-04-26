A young child and her parent wear masks as they walk along the Alphabet City neighborhood of New York, New York, USA, 25 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

María Abeja shows Maribel Torres how to make the folds in a face mask she is crafting, the last one in a string of thousands they have made since losing their cleaning jobs a month ago as a result of the New York lockdown.