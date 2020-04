A resident smokes in front of the Sapphire Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing of Central Queens in Queens, New York, USA, on 17 April 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A man walks past the Sapphire Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing of Central Queens in Queens, New York, USA, on 17 April 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A man in protective gear stands at the front of the Sapphire Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing of Central Queens in Queens, New York, USA, on 17 April 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Nursing homes in the state of New York, the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, have informed authorities of the death of multiple patients in their facilities, including 55 deaths in the Cobble Hill Health Center in the New York City suburb of Brooklyn.

An official report published on Friday offers a count of 1,145 deaths, according to survey figures provided up until Wednesday by the state’s rest homes, and which are incomplete. EFE-EPA