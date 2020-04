A backhoe and workers are seen working on large burial trenches on Hart Island, New York on Friday, 10 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

In an aerial photograph, a backhoe is seen next to large burial trenches and abandoned buildings on Hart Island, New York, on Friday, 10 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Deaths in New York state from Covid-19 reached 7,844 on Friday, more than a third of all coronavirus fatalities in the United States, and officials acknowledged that some victims of the pandemic here in the Big Apple may be laid to rest temporarily in common graves.

Drone footage obtained by Efe showed workers using earth-moving machinery to dig two large trenches on Hart Island, a public city cemetery long used by New York City to bury unclaimed bodies.