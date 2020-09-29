People working in the New York City restaurant industry participate in a march to the offices of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calling for an easing of occupancy restrictions for the city's restaurants in New York on 28 September 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

People employed in the New York City restaurant industry participate in a march to the offices of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calling for an easing of occupancy restrictions for the city's restaurants in New York on 28 September 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

People carrying a fake coffin, intended to represent the death of the New York City restaurant industry, participate in a march to the offices of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calling for an easing of occupancy restrictions for the city's restaurants in New York on 28 September 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

People carrying a fake coffin, intended to represent the death of the New York City restaurant industry, participate in a march to the offices of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calling for an easing of occupancy restrictions for the city's restaurants in New York on 28 September 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

New York restaurants will be able to reopen their inside dining spaces at 25 percent capacity on Wednesday, but restaurant owners are not satisfied with the move and gathered on Monday in front of state Gov. Andrew Cuomo to call on him to increase the occupancy limit to 50 percent.

With slogans such as "25 percent is not enough," "25 percent doesn't pay the rent," "Don't kill the city's spirit" and "I want to speak to the manager," hundreds of restauranteurs and workers from different eateries around the Big Apple demonstrated in downtown Manhattan to demand that the authorities take more measures to protect their sector.