New York restaurants will be able to reopen their inside dining spaces at 25 percent capacity on Wednesday, but restaurant owners are not satisfied with the move and gathered on Monday in front of state Gov. Andrew Cuomo to call on him to increase the occupancy limit to 50 percent.
With slogans such as "25 percent is not enough," "25 percent doesn't pay the rent," "Don't kill the city's spirit" and "I want to speak to the manager," hundreds of restauranteurs and workers from different eateries around the Big Apple demonstrated in downtown Manhattan to demand that the authorities take more measures to protect their sector.