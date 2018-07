New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on his fifth visit to Puerto Rico, speaks to a press conference on July 23, 2018, during which he describes as shameful and incomplete the aid provided by the US federal government to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria raged across the island 10 months ago. EFE-EPA/Jorge Muñiz

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo described as shameful and incomplete the aid provided by the US federal government to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria raged across the island 10 months ago.

Cuomo is making his fifth visit to the US commonwealth in the Caribbean since the storm devastated the island to gauge the progress of reconstruction efforts backed by New York state, which is home to a large population of Puerto Ricans.