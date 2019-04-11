El Museo del Barrio, the oldest museum in the US dedicated to Latino art, celebrates half a century of its existence with many events and the exhibition "Culture and the People: El Museo del Barrio, 1969-2019" which showcases the history of the institution, founded by Puerto Rican activists and educators.
The exhibition, which opens Apr. 11 and goes through to Sep. 29 of this year, is comprised of works from the museum's permanent collection that showcase its links as a space for political activism and the struggles of the Latino community, as well as its pioneering role as a cultural and educational organization.