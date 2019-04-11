Detail of the installation titled "Shorty working in the statuary corporation" by Puerto Rican sculptor Rigoberto Torres, during a visit to the exhibition "Culture and the People: El Museo del Barrio, 1969-2019" at the Museo del Barrio in New York, USA, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

Susanna Temkin talks about the work "Canoe cart" by Puerto Rican artist Edgar Ruiz Zapata in the exhibition "Culture and the People: El Museo del Barrio, 1969-2019" at the Museo del Barrio in New York, USA, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

A woman walks in front of the installation "Isabel la Católica" (C) by Puerto Rican artist Pepon Osorio, during a visit to the exhibition "Culture and the People: El Museo del Barrio, 1969-2019" at the Museo del Barrio in New York, USA, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

A woman observes a portrait of Puerto Rican independence leader and politician Pedro Albizu Campos (C) hanging next to the work "Cockfight" (L) by artist Miguel Luciano, during a visit to the exhibition "Culture and the People: El Museo del Barrio, 1969-2019" at the Museo del Barrio in New York, USA, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kena Betancur

El Museo del Barrio, the oldest museum in the US dedicated to Latino art, celebrates half a century of its existence with many events and the exhibition "Culture and the People: El Museo del Barrio, 1969-2019" which showcases the history of the institution, founded by Puerto Rican activists and educators.

The exhibition, which opens Apr. 11 and goes through to Sep. 29 of this year, is comprised of works from the museum's permanent collection that showcase its links as a space for political activism and the struggles of the Latino community, as well as its pioneering role as a cultural and educational organization.