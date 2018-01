New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a ceremonial ground breaking event for Delta Airlines' new facilities at LaGuardia Airport in East Elmhurst, New York, USA, Aug. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The Statue of Liberty seen through the windows of the Staten Island Ferry in New York, New York, USA, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

The Statue of Liberty, one of New York City's and the world's most popular tourist sites, will reopen Monday after being shut over the weekend in the wake of a federal government shutdown.

The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island were closed following the Senate's failure to approve a new budget on Friday night.