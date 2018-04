Photo provided by USA Today showing Nicole Carroll (l), the paper's editor-in-chief, and Maribel Perez Wadsworth, the president of USA Today Network and publisher of USA Today, celebrating via Skype the paper's winning a coveted Pulitzer Prize on April 16, 2018. EFE-EPA / Andrew P. Scott / USA Today /Obligatory credit: Andrew P. Scott / USA TODAY / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

Photo provided by USA Today Network showing reporters with the Cincinnati Enquirer and Amber Hunt (r) celebrating receiving a coveted Pulitzer Prize for their local reporting on the heroin epidemic on April 16, 2018. EFE-EPA / Cara Owsley / The Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK, Obligatory credit: Cara Owsley/The Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

Photo provided by USA Today Network showing Cincinnati Enquirer reporters celebrating winning a coveted Pulitzer Prize on April 16, 2018. EFE-EPA / Cara Owsley / The Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK, Obligatory credit: Cara Owsley/The Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

The New York Times and weekly magazine The New Yorker on Monday shared the Pulitzer Prize for public service, presented by Columbia University, for breaking the sexual abuse and harassment scandal involving movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

The awards were announced by Pulitzer administrator Dana Canedy, the first woman of color to present the prizes in their 102-year history.