A child plays in a fountain at a water park during an excessive heat watch in Washington, DC, USA, July 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A young woman wets her hat in a large sprinkler on the National Mall during an excessive heat watch in Washington, DC, USA, July 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Women power walk through Central Park in New York, New York, USA, July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

People shade themselves from the sun as they walk in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

A woman sunbathes in the Sheep Meadow in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New Yorkers on Sunday underwent the third consecutive day enduring the highest temperatures in a decade, seeking relief at jam-packed beaches and swimming pools located throughout the five boroughs, as well as in air-conditioned public centers.

The excessive use of air conditioners also led to power outages in Queens, Brooklyn and Long Island that left thousands without electricity over the weekend.