(FILE) A file picture dated Feb. 22, 2012 shows Kim Dotcom (aka Kim Schmitz) surrounded by members of the media after being released on bail at the District Court on charges in a US led copyright infringement Investigation, North Shore, Auckland, New Zealand. EPA-EFE/DAVID ROWLAND

(FILE) A file photograph shows German-Finnish Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom (C, back) looking on during a hearing at the Auckland District Court, in Auckland, New Zealand, Oct. 8, 2015. EPA-EFE/GERALDINE CLERMONT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Court of Appeals of New Zealand on Thursday upheld the High Court ruling to extradite German businessman Kim Dotcom and his three co-accused executives of the website Megaupload to the United States for prosecution on copyright violation charges.

Dotcom and his partners - Matthias Ortmann, Bram van der Kolk and Finn Batato - face 13 charges, including organized crime, copyright infringement, racketeering and money laundering in the United States.