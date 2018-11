Flames come out of a ventilation shaft at the Pike River Mine, Greymouth, New Zealand, on 30 November 2010. On 30 November Greymouth mine boss Peter Whittall told reporters the bodies of the trapped miners could be located 500 metre from the fire but he had no idea what condition they would be in. EPA-EFE/FILE /IAIN MCGREGOR / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Composite undated image made available by New Zealand Police created on 24 November 2010 of First row (L to R:) Conrad John Adam, Malcolm Campbell, Glen Peter Cruse, Allan John Dixon, Zen Wodin Drew, Christopher Peter Duggan, Joseph Ray Dunbar, John Leonard Hale, Daniel Thomas Herk; Second row: David Mark Hoggart, Richard Bennett Holling, Andrew David Hurren, Jacobus (Koos) Albertus Jonker, William John Joynson, Riki Steve Keane, Terry David Kitchin, Samuel Peter McKie, Michael Nolan Hanmer Monk; Third row: Kane Barry Nieper, Peter O'Neill,Milton John Osborne, Brendan John Palmer, Benjamin David Rockhouse, Peter James Rodger, Blair David Sims, Joshua Adam Ufer, Keith Thomas Valli, who are thought to be killed by a second explosion in the Pike River Coal Mine, Greymouth, New Zealand, on 24 November 2010. The miners and contractors had been trapped underground since the first explosion on November 19. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEW ZEALAND POLICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Members of the public pay their respects to the 29 victims of the Pike River Coal Mine tragedy at a public memorial service at Rugby Park in Greymouth, New Zealand, 19 November 2011. The families were taken to the mine in the morning in buses and returned to Greymouth for the unveiling of a memorial followed by the public service. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROSS SETFORD / SNPA AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Government of New Zealand on Wednesday announced a plan to try to re-enter the Pike River Mine on the South Island, where the bodies of 29 miners remain unrecovered since Nov.19 2010.

"The process we've gone through to plan a safe, re-entry has been extensive and robust. Experts from around the world have spent months examining details of all the risks pertaining to each option" justice minister, Andrew Little, who is in charge of the operation, said.