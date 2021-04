Lines of passengers trying to depart from the Sydney Domestic Airport Terminal in Sydney, Australia, 18 December 2020. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia and New Zealand will open a travel bubble from Apr. 19, which will allow their residents to travel freely between the countries without undergoing a quarantine period.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the measure on Tuesday after months of talks, although she did not rule out that in the event of potential outbreaks, travel would be suspended again or quarantines enforced. EFE-EPA