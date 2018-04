A handout image released by Greenpeace shows New Zealand actress Lucy Lawless (R) and Greenpeace activists protesting on top of the derrick of the Noble Discoverer, an Arctic-bound Shell drillship, in Port Taranaki, New Zealand, 27 February 2012. The group, who were calling on Shell to cancel its plans to open up the Arctic to oil drilling, were arrested after occupying Noble Discoverer for four days. EPA-EFE/FILE/GREENPEACE EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Oil from the stricken ship, Rena, has begun washing up on the beach, Mount Manguanui, New Zealand, 10 October 2011. EPA-EFE/JOHN COWPLAND

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum in Sydney, Australia, 02 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Prime Minister of New Zealand announced Thursday a ban on all new offshore oil exploration, describing her decision as a transition towards a zero-carbon economy.

"Transitions have to start somewhere and unless we make decisions today that will essentially take effect in 30 or more years time, we run the risk of acting too late and causing abrupt shocks to communities and our country," Jacinda Ardern said Thursday during a press conference in Wellington.