New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) greets a crew member with a hongi as she joins a Waka crew for a paddle prior to Waitangi Day in Waitangi, New Zealand, 05 February 2020 (reissued 12 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Parliament buildings in Wellington, New Zealand on Monday 03 May 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand returns to new normal after recovery of last COVID-19 patient

New Zealand’s prime minister announced Monday the country would return to near-normality after the recovery of its last coronavirus patient and a total relaxation of social restrictions.

At midnight Monday, the country will move to alert level 1, removing almost all restrictions previously enforced to control the novel coronavirus epidemic. EFE-EPA