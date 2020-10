An aerial view shows numerous pilot whales stranded along the coastline near the remote west coast town of Strahan on the island state of Tasmania, Australia, 23 September 2020 (issued 24 September 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/PATRICK GEE / THE MERCURY / POOL POOL / AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A beached whale is seen along the coastline near the remote west coast town of Strahan on the island state of Tasmania, Australia, 23 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/PATRICK GEE/THE MERCURY / POOL POOL / AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A stranded pilot whale is seen along the coastline near the remote west coast town of Strahan on the island state of Tasmania, Australia, 23 September 2020. EFE-EPA/FILE/PATRICK GEE / THE MERCURY / POOL POOL / AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rescuers were on Saturday trying to save a large pod of whales stranded in shallow, muddy water off the coast of Coromandel Peninsula in New Zealand, officials said.

“A pod of whales between 40 to 60 were sighted swimming close to the shore. Roughly 25 have sadly stranded on the mudflats, the rest we are shepherding out to sea,” the conservation department said in a Facebook post. EFE-EPA