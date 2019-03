Mourners shovel dirt at the funeral of a father and son during the first funerals for victims of the mosque shootings at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The first burials took place for some of the 50 victims of the Christchurch terror attack Wednesday as New Zealand's prime minister announced plans to mark one week since the mosque killings.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said 30 victims’ bodies had been approved for release to their families.