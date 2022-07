Parliament buildings in Wellington Monday 03 May 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces and coup leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing delivers his speech at the IX Moscow conference on international security in Moscow, Russia, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 04 July 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

New Zealand will boycott an upcoming counter-terrorism meeting co-chaired by the Myanmar and Russia, according to reports.

The meeting will be held on July 20 and 21 in Moscow, and attended by members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their partners as part of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) counter-terrorism working group.