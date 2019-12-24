An image provided by visitor Michael Schade shows a damages helicopter on White Island (Whakaari) volcano, as it erupts, in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 09 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL SCHADE MANDATORY CREDIT: MICHAEL SCHADE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An image provided by visitor Michael Schade shows tourists and tour guides fleeing White Island (Whakaari) volcano, as it erupts, in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 09 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL SCHADE MANDATORY CREDIT: MICHAEL SCHADE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An image provided by visitor Michael Schade shows White Island (Whakaari) volcano, as it erupts, in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 09 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL SCHADE MANDATORY CREDIT: MICHAEL SCHADE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

New Zealand authorities on Tuesday announced the suspension of search operations for two people who remain missing following the recent eruption of Whakaari/White Island volcano, offshore in the northeast of the country.

"This decision follows extensive shoreline and substantial aerial searches from east of White Island to north of Cape Runaway (the northeastern tip of the country's North Island)," Bay of Plenty Police District Commander, Superintendent Andy McGregor, said in a statement. EFE-EPA