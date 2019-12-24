New Zealand authorities on Tuesday announced the suspension of search operations for two people who remain missing following the recent eruption of Whakaari/White Island volcano, offshore in the northeast of the country.
"This decision follows extensive shoreline and substantial aerial searches from east of White Island to north of Cape Runaway (the northeastern tip of the country's North Island)," Bay of Plenty Police District Commander, Superintendent Andy McGregor, said in a statement. EFE-EPA