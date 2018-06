An undated handout image provided by the New Zealand government shows a Kauri tree in Waipoua Forest in New Zealand. EPA-EFE/Scott Benjamin

The government of New Zealand on Tuesday classified the kauri tree, which is affected by a plant disease, as "threatened," along with more than 100 endemic plants in the country.

"For the first time, kauri has been classed as threatened due to the unabated spread of kauri dieback," the Ministry of Conservation said in a statement.