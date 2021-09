New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster (R) during a press conference at New Zealand Parliament in Auckland, New Zealand, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT KITCHIN / POOL NO ARCHIVING

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference at New Zealand Parliament in Auckland, New Zealand, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT KITCHIN / POOL NO ARCHIVING

New Zealand on Thursday passed a law that classifies the planning of a terrorist attack as a crime, closing a legal loophole thrust into the spotlight after a man injured seven people in a stabbing spree in an Auckland supermarket earlier this month.

While the law had been months in the planning, it was rushed through parliament after the Sep. 3 attack by 32-year-old Sri Lankan Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, who the government said was inspired by the Islamic State terror group.