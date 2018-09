(FILE) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) poses for a photograph during a cabinet ministry meeting in Wellington, New Zealand, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL HICKS IMAGE TAKEN BY JOURNALIST AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand on Wednesday commemorated the 125th anniversary of the approval of women's right to vote, the first country in the world to grant this right, with various commemorative ceremonies and conferences.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern led a march through central Auckland at dawn, in which hundreds of people took part, including women dressed in clothes from that era and sporting white camellias, the symbol of the women's suffrage movement at the end of the 19th century.