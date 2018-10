A file photograph showing Kim Dotcom (aka Kim Schmitz), (L), as he is released on bail at the District Court on charges in a US led copyright infringement Investigation, North Shore, Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2012. EPA-EFE/DAVID ROWLAND

The High Court of New Zealand on Tuesday overturned a lower court ruling regarding the breach of privacy of German internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom, judicial sources said on Tuesday.

Dotcom, who is fighting a number of legal battles in New Zealand and is wanted by the United States on copyright infringement charges, said on Twitter that he would appeal the decision.