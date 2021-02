Traditional waka paddle down the Waitangi River on Waitangi Day in Waitangi, New Zealand, 06 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Traditional waka paddle down the Waitangi River on Waitangi Day in Waitangi, New Zealand, 06 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

People watch on screens as New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the dawn ceremony at Te Whare Runanga on Waitangi Day in Waitangi, New Zealand, 06 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) greets a crew member with a hongi as she joins a Waka crew for a paddle prior to Waitangi Day in Waitangi, New Zealand, 05 February 2020 (reissued 12 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The beginning of the Maori new year, called Matariki, will now be recognized as an annual national holiday, New Zealand's prime minister announced Thursday.

It will be officially celebrated for the first time on July 24, 2022, and will change annually depending on the appearance of the constellation and the Maori lunar calendar. EFE-EPA