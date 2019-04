An undated handout photo made available by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) shows Red Cross nurse Louisa Akavi, from New Zealand. EPA-EFE/FILE/ICRC/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The vice prime minister of New Zealand on Tuesday criticized the decision by the International Committee of the Red Cross to disclose the identity of a Kiwi nurse abducted by the Islamic State in 2013 in Syria.

Winston Peters was speaking on the issue two days after the ICRC made a public call for information about three staff of its members held captive by the Islamic State for the last more than five years in the war-ravaged West Asian country.