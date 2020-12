Parliament buildings in Wellington Monday 03 May 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the New Zealand Labour party election night event in Auckland, New Zealand, 17 October 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A view of the snow capped mountains of Tongariro National Park in the central north island of New Zealand, 23 September 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

New Zealand declared a climate emergency on Wednesday and committed to a carbon-neutral government by 2025.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern moved a motion in parliament, which was passed with the support of her ruling Labour party, as well as the Greens and the Maori Party. It was opposed by the National and ACT parties. EFE-EPA