European Union Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Jun. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The European Union trade commissioner and New Zealand's minister for trade and export growth on Thursday launched negotiations in Auckland for a free trade agreement between the two sides.

The first round of negotiations is set to take place in Brussels in July and the process could be completed in a couple of years, New Zealand's trade minister David Parker said on Thursday.