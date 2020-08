Tourists view the city of Auckland from the 200m tall Sky Tower, New Zealand, 30 September 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

New Zealand parliament buildings in Wellington Monday 03 May 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Labour Party campaign launch in Auckland, New Zealand, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city was extended by 12 days on Friday, the prime minister announced, after 12 new COVID-19 cases including two outside the city were confirmed.

The rest of the country will remain on Level 2 restrictions for the same time frame, which will cover the novel coronavirus’ incubation period up to Aug. 26, with a review of all restrictions on Aug. 21, Jacinda Ardern said. EFE