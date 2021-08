New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Morrison (not pictured) at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, 28 February 2020 (reissued 17 August 2021). EFE-EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT *** Local Caption *** 55911999

New Zealand, which confined its more than 5 million residents after detecting a case of Covid-19, faces its first delta variant outbreak after totalling 10 local infections Wednesday.

"Last night's results confirmed it is the delta variant and that it is linked, via genomic sequence, to infections from the New South Wales outbreak (the epicenter of the third wave of covid-19 in Australia)," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in Wellington.