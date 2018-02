New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) arrives at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) waves as she arrives at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

New Zealand Thursday established an official commission to probe alleged physical, sexual and emotional abuse of children in state institutions between 1950 and 1999.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was an opportunity to address historical mistakes.