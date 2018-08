New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) poses for a photograph during a Cabinet ministers' meeting in Wellington, New Zealand, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL HICKS IMAGE TAKEN BY JOURNALIST AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The prime minister of New Zealand announced on Monday that the salaries and allowances of lawmakers would be frozen until July next year amid demands of an increase in public sector wages.

"I have notified all party leaders of this decision," which was adopted by the New Zealand Cabinet, Ardern said in a statement.