Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, take a ride on a Shotover Jet boat along the Shotover River, Queenstown, New Zealand, 13 April 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK COOTE

Parliament buildings in Wellington Monday 03 May 2004 during the visit of Chilean President Ricardo Lagos. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Sky Jumper hangs from a cable 200m above the pavement during a jump off Auckland's highest building, the Sky Tower, in New Zealand, on 30 September 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

New Zealand fully reopened its international borders to all visitors on Monday, two and a half years after they were sealed shut in an attempt to keep out Covid-19.

The measure includes tourists who require visas, international students and cruise ships and other vessels, the New Zealand government said in a statement.